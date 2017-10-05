Bath Police Beat: Oct. 6

Arrests

9/25 at 10:10 p.m. Dustin Jacobs, 31, of York Street, was arrested by Cpl. Garrett Olson at an undisclosed location on a charge of disorderly conduct.

9/30 at 10:23 p.m. Maria Newcomb, 29, of School Street, Waldoboro, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Front Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/1 at 12:02 a.m. Joshua Lenentine, 33, of Court Street, was arrested by Cpl. Garrett Olson at an undisclosed location on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/1 at 12:57 a.m. Corey Steinman, 22, of Middle Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Washington Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2.

Fire calls

9/25 at 8:32 a.m. Fire alarm on Richardson Street.

9/26 at 7:15 a.m. Smoke investigation on Webber Avenue.

9/27 at 5:46 p.m. Structure fire on Washington Street.

9/28 at 8:58 a.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

9/28 at 10:20 a.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

9/28 at 5:05 p.m. EMS assist on Winship Street.

9/29 at 12:26 p.m. Oven fire on Valley Road.

9/29 at 11:41 p.m. Fire alarm on Congress Avenue.

9/30 at 4:05 p.m. Smoke investigation on Rose Street.

10/1 at 6:43 a.m. Fire alarm on Richardson Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 44 calls between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1.