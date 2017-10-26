Bath Police Beat: Oct. 27

10/18 at 11 a.m. Amanda Lewis, 30, of New Meadows Road, West Bath, was arrested by Cpl. Michelle Small on Old Brunswick Road on a charge of operating under the influence.
10/19 at 11 a.m. Donald Duncan, 57, Forest Terrace, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Mark Steele on Richardson Street on a charge of violating conditions of release.
10/19 at 9:30 p.m. Harry Gallant, 27, of High Street, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on High Street on a charge of aggravated assault.
10/12 Two Bath females, ages 14 and 17, were issued summonses by Officer Chuck Reece on High Street on a charge of criminal mischief.
10/13 Joan Dixon, 78, of Congress Avenue, was issued a summons by Officer Mark Steele on Congress Avenue on a charge of assault.
10/19 at 6:57 a.m. EMS assist.
10/20 at 6:56 a.m. Accident at Washington and Union streets.
10/20 at 9:05 a.m. Carbon monoxide check on Richardson Street.
10/21 at 1:22 p.m. Smoke investigation on Bedford Street.
10/22 at 4:16 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Bedford Street.
10/22 at 5:32 p.m. Woods fire on Centre Street.
Bath emergency medical services responded to 40 calls from Oct. 16-22.
