Bath Police Beat: Oct. 27

Arrests

10/18 at 11 a.m. Amanda Lewis, 30, of New Meadows Road, West Bath, was arrested by Cpl. Michelle Small on Old Brunswick Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/19 at 11 a.m. Donald Duncan, 57, Forest Terrace, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Mark Steele on Richardson Street on a charge of violating conditions of release.

10/19 at 9:30 p.m. Harry Gallant, 27, of High Street, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on High Street on a charge of aggravated assault.

Summonses

10/12 Two Bath females, ages 14 and 17, were issued summonses by Officer Chuck Reece on High Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

10/13 Joan Dixon, 78, of Congress Avenue, was issued a summons by Officer Mark Steele on Congress Avenue on a charge of assault.

Fire calls

10/19 at 6:57 a.m. EMS assist.

10/20 at 6:56 a.m. Accident at Washington and Union streets.

10/20 at 9:05 a.m. Carbon monoxide check on Richardson Street.

10/21 at 1:22 p.m. Smoke investigation on Bedford Street.

10/22 at 4:16 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Bedford Street.

10/22 at 5:32 p.m. Woods fire on Centre Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 40 calls from Oct. 16-22.