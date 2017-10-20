Bath Police Beat: Oct. 20

Arrests

10/4 at 4 p.m. Jene Sherman, 51, of McKay Road, Edgecomb, was arrested by Detective Ted Raedel in Woolwich on a charge of violation of conditions of release.

10/4 at 4 p.m. Mark James, 51, of McKay Road, Edgecomb, was arrested by Detective Ted Raedel in Woolwich on a charge of violation of conditions of release.

10/10 at 8:09 p.m. Edwin Melvin, 47, of Cobb Road, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Cobb Road on a charge of violation of conditions of release.

10/15 at 9:28 p.m. Kenji Bolden, 39, of Court Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Centre Street on a charge of probation violation, and issued a summons on a charge of violation of conditions of release.

Summonses

10/6 Daniel Saxby, 20, of Dummer Street, was issued a summons by Officer Nick Green on Bedford Street on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

10/6 A 17-year-old female, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Nick Green on Bedford Street on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

10/16 Dawn Wonsor, 44, of Windjammer Way, was issued a summons by Officer Mike Lever on Windjammer Way, and charged with three counts of misuse of the 911 system.

Fire calls

10/9 at 7:03 a.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

10/11 at 11:38 p.m. Alarm malfunction on High Street.

10/12 at 1:09 p.m. Dump fire on Detritus Drive.

10/12 at 1:33 p.m. Smoke investigation on Oak Grove.

10/12 at 2:42 p.m. Fire alarm on Commercial Street.

10/12 at 12:56 a.m. Fire alarm on Congress Street.

10/13 at 11:21 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Redlon Road.

10/13 at 7:15 a.m. Public assistance on Mechanic Street.

10/14 at 3:54 a.m. Fire alarm on Whiskeag Road.

10/15 at 2:33 p.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 30 calls between Oct. 9-15.