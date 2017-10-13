Bath Police Beat: Oct. 13

Arrests

10/2 at 6:42 p.m. Penny Spencer, 53, of Granite Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Granite Street on a charge of probation violation.

10/6 at 1:38 p.m. David Wright, 55, of Middle Street, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Mark Steele on Middle Street.

10/9 at 2:33 p.m. Theodore Butler, 69, of Court Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Court Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

Summonses

10/3 Dawn Wonsor, 54, of Windjammer Way, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Windjammer Way on a charge of misuse of the 911 system.

10/4 A 17-year-old male, of Wiscasset, was issued a summons by Officer Mark Steele on Water Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

10/6 James Bowker, 34, of Bowker Street, Phippsburg, was issued a summons by Cpl. Michelle Small on Elsinore Avenue on charges of operating after suspension and attaching false plates.

Fire calls

10/2 at 2:39 p.m. Public service on Centre Street.

10/3 at 3:48 p.m. EMS assist in Woolwich.

10/3 at 5:47 p.m. Alarm sounding on Office Drive.

10/5 at 10:23 p.m. Fire alarm on Centre Street.

10/7 at 3:48 p.m. Flooded basement on Academy Street.

10/7 at 4:24 p.m. Carpet fire on Middle Street.

10/7 at 11:51 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

10/8 at 11:35 a.m. Tree down on Old Brunswick Road.

10/8 at 11:20 a.m. Alarm malfunction on Commercial Street.

10/8 at 6:19 p.m. Smoke alarm on High Street.

10/8 at midnight. Fire alarm on Congress Avenue.

10/8 at 2:37 a.m. Fire alarm on Congress Avenue.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 33 calls between Oct. 2-8.