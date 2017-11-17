Bath Police Beat: Nov. 17

Arrests

11/7 at 5:36 p.m. Pamela Newcomb, 60, of PJ’s Way, Woolwich, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on High Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/10 at 10:24 p.m. Harmony Renaud, 18, of My Way, West Bath, was arrested by Cpl. Garrett Olson on Court Street on a charge of operating under the influence, and issued a summons on a charge of illegal transportation of liquor by a minor.

11/11 at 12:57 a.m. Ryan Feltis, 35, of Bristol Road, Bristol, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin in Woolwich on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

11/6 Jeffery Collins, 30, of West Shore Road, Westport Island, was issued a summons by Officer Eric Bryan on Wing Farm Parkway on a charge of failure to notify the operator or owner of an unattended vehicle of an accident.

11/7 Christine McLellan, 32, of Windjammer Way, was issued a summons by Officer Brett McIntire on Windjammer Way on a charge of assault.

11/10 Paige Daigle, 18, of High Street, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Court Street on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor by consumption.

11/12 Lewis Smith, 24, of Bailey Street, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Bailey Street on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Fire calls

11/9 at 8:12 a.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

11/9 at 7:26 p.m. Oil spill on Heath Lane.

11/9 at 2:39 a.m. Odor investigation on Dayton Road.

11/10 at 8:55 a.m. Power outage on High Street.

11/12 at 9:31 a.m. Fire alarm on Andrews Road.

11/12 at 10:36 a.m. Fire alarm on Andrews Road.

11/12 at 1:08 p.m. Elevator malfunction on Oak Grove Avenue.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 40 calls between Nov. 6-12.