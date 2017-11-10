Bath Police Beat: Nov. 10

Arrests

10/24 at 1:32 a.m. Zacharia Cox, 19, of Middle Street, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Nick Green at an undisclosed location.

10/26 at 3:45 a.m. Jeffrey Lucas, 41, of Floral Street, was arrested on a warrant by Cpl. Garrett Olson on Middle Street, and issued a summons on a charge of operating after revocation.

10/27 at 12:27 a.m. Thomas Seigars, 28, of Alna Road, Wiscasset, was arrested by Cpl. Garrett Olson at an undisclosed location on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/27 at 9:30 p.m. Joshua Boyd, 24, of Middle Street, was arrested on a probation hold by Cpl. Garrett Olson on Middle Street.

10/31 at 3:08 p.m. Samuel Munsey, 20, of Cundy’s Harbor Road, Harpswell, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Brett McIntire on Water Street.

11/1 time not listed Lauren Arsenault, 23, of Lincoln Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Lincoln Street on a charge of violation of condition of release.

11/1 at 10:37 p.m. Gregory McEwan, 59, of Washington Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Washington Street on a charge of operating with an expired license more than 90 days.

Summonses

10/23 A 17-year-old male, of Bath, was issued a summons by Cpl. Michelle Small on Centre Street on a charge of criminal threatening.

10/26 Scott Haines, 35, of Floral Street, was issued a summons by Cpl. Garrett Olson on Water Street on a charge of allowing unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

10/26 Two males, ages 15 and 16, towns not listed, were issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Front Street and Oliver Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/26 Two females, ages 12 and 14, towns not listed, were issued summonses by Officer John Dietlin on Chandler Drive on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/31 A 16-year-old male, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Oliver Street on a charge of receiving stolen property.

10/31 Nicholas Snowdon, 30, of Hill Road, West Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Nick Green on Leeman Highway on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/31 James Nields, 52, of Popham Road, Phippsburg, was issued a summons by Officer Eric Bryan on High Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

11/1 A 14-year-old female, of Phippsburg, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin in Phippsburg on a charge of illegal possession of alcohol by a minor by consumption.

11/3 Tina Torrick, 39, of Tower Circle, was issued a summons by Officer Mike Lever at High and Pine streets on a charge of operating after suspension.

11/4 Two 15-year-old males, of Phippsburg and Brunswick, were issued summonses by Cpl. Garrett Olson on Centre Street on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a juvenile.

Fire calls

10/23 at 2:09 p.m. Rescue assist on Oak Grove.

10/24 at 2:36 p.m. Accident on southbound U.S. Route 1.

10/24 at 3:28 p.m. Line down on Western Avenue.

10/24 at 12:02 a.m. Fire alarm on Old Brunswick Road.

10/24 at 10:40 a.m. Line down on Varney Mill Road.

10/24 at 4:20 a.m. Tree in the road on High Street.

10/25 at 2:55 p.m. Accident on Sagadahoc Bridge.

10/25 at 6:33 a.m. Water leak on Dummer Street.

10/26 at 8:07 p.m. Fire alarm on Thomas Lane.

10/27 at 8:24 p.m. Fire alarm on Middle Street.

10/28 at 12:23 a.m. Burnt food on Windjammer Way.

10/29 at 10:33 p.m. Smoke alarm on Harbor Ridge Road.

10/29 at 4:30 a.m. Tree on house on High Street.

10/29 at 4:30 a.m. Tree in the road on High Street.

10/29 at 4:30 a.m. Wires down on Commercial Street.

10/29 at 4:30 a.m. Tree in the road on Oak Grove Avenue

10/29 at 4:30 a.m. Tree and wires down on High Street.

10/29 at 4:30 a.m. Tree down at Oak and Washington streets.

10/29 at 4:30 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Newton Road.

10/29 at 4:30 a.m. Tree and wires down on Denny Road.

10/29 at 4:30 a.m. Tree on house on Washington Street.

10/29 at 6:30 a.m. Tree down on Old Brunswick Road.

10/29 at 6:30 a.m. Tree in the road on Front and Grove streets.

10/29 at 6:30 a.m. Roof problem on Washington Street.

10/29 at 6:43 a.m. Tree on house on High Street.

10/29 at 6:45 a.m. Smoke alarm on Windjammer Way.

10/29 at 6:45 a.m. Tree on propane tank on Heath Lane

10/29 6:45 a.m. Tree in the road on Washington Street

10/29 at 6:45 a.m. Tree on wires on Washington Street

10/29 at 6:45 a.m. Tree on lines at Mast Landing.

10/29 at 6:45 a.m. Lines down on Whiskeag Road.

10/29 at 6:45 a.m. Trees on lines on Drummond Point.

10/29 at 6:45 a.m. Tree down on Ridge Road.

10/29 at 6:45 a.m. Trees on lines on High Street.

10/30 at 7 a.m. Tree down on New Meadows Road.

10/30 at 7:05 a.m. Tree and wires down on Cedar Lane.

10/30 at 7:05 a.m. Tree and wires down at High Street and Fairview Lane.

10/30 at 7:05 a.m. Tree down on Carriage House Lane.

10/30 at 7:05 a.m. Tree and wires down at Washington and Bowery streets.

10/30 at 7:05 a.m. Trees and wires down on Freemont Street.

10/30 at 7:05 a.m. Trees and wires down on Whiskeag Road.

10/30 at 7:05 a.m. Fire alarm on Oak Street.

10/30 at 7:05 a.m. Trees and wires down on Bath Street.

10/30 at 7:05 a.m. Trees and wires down on Nichols Street.

10/30 at 7:05 a.m. Trees and wires down on Congress Avenue.

10/30 at 8:30 a.m. Motor vehicle accident in West Bath.

10/30 at 8:30 a.m. Trees and wires down on Gillies Lane.

10/30 at 8:30 a.m. Trees and wires down on Windlass Court.

10/30 at 8:30 a.m. Trees and wires down on Detritus Drive.

10/30 at 8:30 a.m. Tree on house on Washington Street.

10/30 at 11:37 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Congress Avenue.

10/30 at 11:37 a.m. Tree down on Varney Mill Road.

10/30 at 11:37 a.m. Tree and wires down on Centre Street.

10/30 at 11:37 a.m. Power lines down on Whiskeag Road.

10/30 at 2:35 p.m. Carbon monoxide check on Washington Street.

10/30 at 2:35 p.m. Structure fire on Poplar Drive.

10/30 at 7:16 p.m. Illegal burn on Windjammer way.

10/30 at 7:16 p.m. Fire alarm on Woodward Point Road in Brunswick.

10/30 at 7:16 p.m. Fire alarm on Front Street.

10/30 at 8:13 p.m. Trees and wires down on Redlon Drive.

10/30 at 8:13 p.m. Fire alarm on New Meadows Road in West Bath.

10/30 at 8:13 p.m. Fire alarm on State Road.

10/30 at 8:13 p.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

10/30 at 6:07 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1 southbound ramp.

10/31 at 7:02 a.m. Alarm malfunction on Oak Grove Avenue.

10/31 at 9:10 a.m. Welfare check on West Chops Point Road.

10/31 at 10:15 a.m. Flooding on Middle Street.

10/31 at 10:59 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on the viaduct.

10/31 at 3:12 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on High Street.

10/31 at 4:58 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Middle Street and Leeman Highway.

10/31 at 5:36 p.m. Carbon monoxide check on Middle Street.

11/1 at 8:10 a.m. Utility problem on Congress Avenue.

11/1 at 10:24 a.m. Fire alarm on Noble Avenue.

11/1 at 1:46 p.m. Odor investigation on High Street.

11/1 at 2:42 p.m. Tree down on Washington Street.

11/1 at 2:53 p.m. Flooding on Oliver Street.

11/1 at 3:57 p.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

11/1 at 5:34 p.m. Oil spill on Pearl Street.

11/1 at 7:39 p.m. Lines down on High Street.

11/1 at 7:42 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

11/1 at 9:04 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

11/1 at 9:18 p.m. EMS assist on Central Avenue.

11/2 at 9:17 a.m. Odor investigation on Sheridan Road.

11/2 at 1:21 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on High Street.

11/2 at 1:42 p.m. Alarm on Oak Grove Avenue.

11/2 at 3:13 p.m. Rescue assist on Health Lane.

11/2 at 6:04 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

11/4 at 6:56 p.m. Trees on wires on Bath Street.

11/4 at 6:56 p.m. Fire alarm on Congress Avenue.

11/4 at 6:56 p.m. Structure fire in Wiscasset.

11/5 at 12:10 p.m. Carbon monoxide check on York Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 110 calls from Oct. 23 to Nov. 5.