Bath Police Beat: May 5

Arrests

4/24 at 2:45 p.m. Mary Bowker, 52, of Bowker Road, Phippsburg, was arrested by Officer Richard Ross on Denny Road on a charge of violating conditions of release.

4/24 at 7:40 p.m. Richard Goddard, 36, of Meadow Road, Bowdoin, was arrested by an unidentified officer on Centre Street on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/27 at 1:06 a.m. Christine Blackwell, 26, of Lincoln Street, was arrested by Officer Eric Bryan on Lincoln Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/29 at 12:01 a.m. Kevin Michaud, 34, of Centre Street, was arrested by Officer Eric Bryan on Tarbox Street on a charge of operating under the influence, and issued a summons on a charge of operating after habitual offender license revocation.

4/29 at 1:28 a.m. Brandon Perkins, 27, of Raymond, was arrested by Cpl. Michelle Small on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/29 at 11:26 p.m. Margaret Mullally, 49, of Baltimore, Maryland, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

4/24 Casey Leavitt, 25, of Dunning Street, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on High Street on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

4/24 A 15-year-old male, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Oliver Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

4/25 Victoria Swidrak, 51, of East Hedge Lane, Woolwich, was issued a summons by Officer Brett McIntire on Front Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/25 Billy Montiero, 31, of Ocean Point Road, East Boothbay, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Leeman Highway on a charge of exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more.

4/28 Scott O’Brien, 18, of Sandwich, Massachusetts, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Leeman Highway on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/28 A 17-year-old male, of Olney, Maryland, was issued a summons by Officer Eric Bryan on Leeman Highway on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/30 A 16-year-old male, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Water Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

4/30 A 15-year-old male, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Water Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

Fire calls

4/24 at 9:40 a.m. Fuel spill on Leeman Highway.

4/25 at 6:32 p.m. Odor investigation on Congress Avenue.

4/25 at 3:41 a.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

4/26 at 4:09 p.m. Line down on High Street.

4/26 at 7:42 p.m. Smoke investigation on Oak Street.

4/28 at 1:57 p.m. Smoke alarm on Floral Street.

4/29 at 12:02 p.m. Fire alarm on Floral Street.

4/29 at 5:22 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Orchard Lane.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 28 calls between April 24-30.