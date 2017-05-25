Bath Police Beat: May 26

Arrests

5/12 at 1:30 p.m. Megan Oliver, 27, of Drayton Road, was arrested by Officer Mark Steele on Centre Street on outstanding warrants from another agency, and charges of operating under the influence, violating conditions of release, leaving the scene of an accident and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

5/17 at 9:16 p.m. Charles Gates, 35, of South Street, was arrested by Officer John Dielin on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of violating probation.

5/19 at 1 p.m. Jane Gagne, 63, of Walker Street, was arrested by Officer Mark Steele on Leeman Highway on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

5/20 Nathaniel Grasser, 22, of Washington Street, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin in Woolwich on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

5/15 at 3 p.m. Fire alarm on Congress Avenue.

5/15 at 3:03 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

5/15 at 8:03 p.m. Public assist at South End Boat Launch.

5/16 at 4:51 p.m. Tree on power lines on Leeman Highway.

5/17 at 5:20 p.m. Motor vehicle fire on Floral Street.

5/17 at 6:24 p.m. Fire alarm on Old Brunswick Road.

5/18 at 1:21 p.m. Odor investigation on Washington Street.

5/19 at 12:01 p.m. Mulch fire on Centre Street.

5/19 at 5:02 p.m. Mulch fire on State Road.

5/19 at 4:08 a.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

5/20 at 7:53 a.m. Fire alarm on Windjammer Way.

5/20 at 3:48 p.m. Stove fire on Judkins Avenue.

5/20 at 4:38 p.m. Fire alarm on Middle Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 53 calls from May 15-21.