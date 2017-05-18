Bath Police Beat: May 19

Arrests

5/10 at 8:43 p.m. Benjamin Degrandpre, 31, of Bluff Road, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Bluff Road on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/11 at 9:19 a.m. Katie Barter, 25, of Noble Avenue, was arrested by Officer Richard Ross on U.S. Route 1 on charges of theft by unauthorized taking, forgery and violating conditions of release.

5/11 at 9:45 p.m. Nathaniel Grasser, 22, of Washington Street, was arrested on by Officer Garrett Olson at an undisclosed location on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

5/12 at 9:07 p.m. James Person, 53, of Birch Street, Lewiston, was arrested by Officer Eric Bryan at an undisclosed location on charges of domestic violence assault and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

5/8 Galen Gagnon, 37, of Lynch Street, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Water Street on a charge of forgery.

5/8 Kayla Thompson, 28, of Meadow Road Extension, Topsham, was issued a summons by Officer Eric Bryan on Chandler Drive on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

5/9 Clifton Given, 55, of Old Arrowsic Road, Woolwich, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin in Woolwich on a charge of leaving the scene of an unattended motor vehicle accident.

5/10 Noah Footer, 18, of Aspen Lane, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Oak Grove Avenue on charges of possession of liquor by a minor and furnishing liquor to a minor.

5/10 Garrett Howard, 19, of Ridge Road, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Oak Grove Avenue on a charge of possession of liquor by a minor.

5/10 Victoria LaRose, 18, of Washington Street, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Olson on Oak Grove Avenue on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

5/13 A 14-year-old male, no town listed, was issued a summons by Officer Mike Lever on Central Avenue on a charge of criminal mischief.

Fire calls

5/8 at 10:54 a.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

5/9 at 10:32 a.m. Motor vehicle fire on Oak Grove.

5/10 at 9:54 a.m. Gas leak on Washington Street.

5/10 at 1:51 p.m. Excavator fire in West Bath.

5/10 at 2:14 p.m. Odor investigation on Front Street.

5/11 at 10:49 p.m. Odor investigation on Congress Avenue.

5/12 at 8:21 a.m. Fire alarm in West Bath.

5/14 at 1 p.m. Smoke alarm on High Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 32 calls between May 8-14.