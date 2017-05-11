Bath Police Beat: May 12

Arrests

No arrests were reported from May 2-7.

Summonses

5/2 Timothy Seeley, 59, of Wights Lane, Blue Hill, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Vine Street on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle more than 150 days.

5/5 Robin Murray, 39, of Prospect Street, was issued a summons by Officer Richard Ross on High Street on charges of operating an unregistered vehicle for 150 days or more and permitting display of a false registration validation device.

Fire calls

5/2 at 1:24 a.m. Sprinkler alarm on Washington Street.

5/3 at 7:45 p.m. Tree on railroad track at Middle Street.

5/4 at 9:54 p.m. Possible unpermitted burn on Windjammer Way.

5/5 at 8:09 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm for furnace failure on High Street.

5/6 at 10:57 a.m. Fire alarm on State Road.

5/6 at 5:45 p.m. Smoke alarm on Floral Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 47 calls between May 1-7.