Bath Police Beat: March 31

Arrests

3/17 at 11 p.m. Amy Mcginty, 34, of Jordan Avenue, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Mark Steele at an undisclosed location on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/21 at 8:04 p.m. Catie Snowden, 31, of Bedford Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Bedford Street on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/23 at 10:39 p.m. Brooke Eveson, 20, of Emery Street, Lisbon, was arrested by Officer Garrett Olson at an undisclosed location on charges of exceeding the speed limit by 30 mph or more, driving to endanger and failure to stop for an officer.

3/23 at 11:44 p.m. Lawrence Durrell, 63, of Five Islands Road, Georgetown, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on U.S. Route 1 on charges of operating under the influence and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

3/24 at 8:02 p.m. Julie Thibodeau, 19, of Shaw Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Elm Street on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/25 at 5:41 p.m. Mary Bowker, 52, of Bowker Road, Phippsburg, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin at High Street and Windlass Court on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/26 at 10:30 p.m. Max Meyer, 46, of Beaver Brook Road, West Bath, was arrested by Officer Eric Bryan on Middle Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

3/23 Aimee Massaline, 41, of High Street, was issued a summons by Detective Andrew Booth on High Street on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Fire calls

3/20 at 8:36 p.m. Electrical odor on Leeman Highway.

3/22 at 6:52 a.m. Smoke alarm on Pine Hill Drive.

3/24 at 5:58 p.m. Chimney fire on High Street.

3/25 at 3:34 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 46 calls from March 22-26.