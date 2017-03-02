Bath Police Beat: March 3

Arrests

2/21 at 10:29 p.m. Zachariah Cox, 18, of Range Road, Brunswick, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Drayton Road on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and operating without a license.

2/22 at 12:25 p.m. John McMann, 48, no address listed, was arrested by Officer Mark Steele on Snow Park on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/23 at 9 a.m. A 17-year-old male, of Bath, was arrested by Officer Chuck Reece on High Street on outstanding warrants from another agency.

Summonses

2/21 Jordan Davis, 18, of Crickets Lane, Wiscasset, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

2/21 Christopher Knowlton, 30, of Lambert Road, Brewer, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Congress Avenue on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

2/25 Krissy Nelson-Walling, 35, of Washington Street, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Washington Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Fire calls

2/20 at 2:39 a.m. Gas spill on Leeman Highway.

2/24 at 9:29 a.m. EMS assist on Washington Street.

2/24 at 9:56 a.m. Utility issue at High and Green streets.

2/24 at 10:29 a.m. Fire alarm on Freemont Street.

2/24 at 8:00 p.m. Flooded basement on Lilac Street.

2/25 at 7:52 a.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

2/25 at 9:15 a.m. Accident at High and North streets.

2/25 at 9:27 p.m. Fire alarm on Commercial Street.

2/26 at 10:34 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Bedford Street.

2/26 at 6:22 a.m. Accident on High Street.

EMS



Bath emergency medical services responded to 41 calls between Feb. 20-26.