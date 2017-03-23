Bath Police Beat: March 24

Arrests

3/14 at 4:55 p.m. Malcolm Bloomer, 51, of Pine Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Pine Street on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and harassment.

3/16 at 10:26 p.m. Elizabeth Knowlton, 65, of Washington Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Front Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/19 at 9:30 p.m. Karl Angus, 63, of Washington Street, was arrested by Officer Mike Lever on Washington Street on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

3/9 A 15-year-old male, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Chuck Reece on High Street on charges of possession of marijuana and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

3/15 Michael Hoyle, 30, of Tide Mill Lane, Phippsburg, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on High Street on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

3/14 at 12:16 p.m. Fire alarm on Walker Street.

3/16 at 12:21 a.m. Odor investigation on Winslow Court.

3/17 at 9:12 a.m. Fire alarm on Andrews Road.

3/17 at 9:57 a.m. Accident on Palmer Street.

3/17 at 11:52 a.m. Fire alarm on Floral Street.

3/18 at 7:40 a.m. Furnace issue on West Milan Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 56 calls between March 14-20.