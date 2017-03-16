Bath Police Beat: March 17

Arrests

3/5 at 8:28 p.m. Evan Benz, 32, of Highland Farms Road, Wiscasset, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin in Woolwich on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/7 at 9:50 p.m. Anthony Sciarrillo, 41, of Woolwich, was arrested by Officer Nick Green on High Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

3/4 Sterling Brunsvold, 37, of Ward Road, Windham, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Congress Avenue on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Fire calls

3/6 at 12:15 p.m. Chimney fire on Park Street.

3/6 at 2:20 p.m. Accident on High at Centre streets.

3/6 at 2:31 p.m. Elevator malfunction at Mariott Hotel on Richardson Street.

3/6 at 8:11 a.m. Accident on Wing Farm Parkway.

3/7 at 6:40 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Oak Street.

3/8 at 5:52 p.m. Fire alarm on James Way.

3/8 at 7:28 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Denny Road.

3/8 at 9:20 p.m. Unauthorized burn on Chestnut Street.

3/9 at 8:22 a.m. Fire alarm on Commercial Street.

3/9 at 5:27 a.m. Structure fire on Cato Avenue.

3/11 at 10:31 a.m. Carbon monoxide check on Washington Street.

3/11 at 9:40 p.m. Rescue assist.

3/11 at 12:03 a.m. Water leak on High Street.

3/12 at 9:28 p.m. Utility issue on Ledgeview Lane.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 33 calls between March 6-12.