Bath Police Beat: March 10

Arrests

3/1 at 3:30 p.m. Kristian Flanagan, 44, of Walnut Street, Oxford, was arrested by Officer Mark Steele on Elm Street on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

3/1 at 6:40 p.m. Benjamin Hamilton, 32, of Noble Avenue, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Noble Avenue on a charge of domestic violence assault.

3/3 at 6:41 p.m. Adrianna Stewart, 25, of Augusta Road, Topsham, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin at an undisclosed location on a charge of operating under the influence.

3/6 at 4:40 a.m. Jason Clair, 41, of Drayton Road, was arrested by Officer Nick Green on Drayton Road on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

3/4 Peter Shafer, 62, of Cushing, was issued a summons by Officer Nick Green on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

2/28 at 7:03 p.m. Accident at High Street and U.S. Route 1.

3/2 at 1:31 p.m. Trees on electrical lines in West Bath.

3/2 at 1:41 p.m. Wires down in West Bath

3/2 at 4:16 p.m. Tree across Ridge Road.

3/2 at 6:30 p.m. Fire alarm on Lenfest Street.

3/5 at 2:52 p.m. Structure fire on Windjammer Way.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 30 calls between Feb. 27 and March 5.