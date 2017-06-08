Bath Police Beat: June 9

Arrests

5/31 at 4:57 p.m. Charles Gates, 35, no address listed, was arrested by Officer John Dielin on Front Street on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/3 at 1:12 a.m. Jonathan Nadeau, 37, of Fosters Point Road, West Bath, was arrested by Cpl. Garrett Olson on Washington Street on charges of operating under the influence and operating without beyond driver’s license restrictions.

6/3 at 1:12 a.m. Christopher Yeaton, 37, of Basswood Road, Brunswick, was arrested by Cpl. Garrett Olson on Washington Street on a charge of failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth.

6/4 at 7:47 p.m. Terrence Butler, 30, of Varney Mill Road, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Varney Mill Road on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and on a charge of domestic violence reckless conduct.

Summonses

5/31 Samuel Munsey, 20, of Harpswell, was issued a summons by Officer Nick Green in Bath on a charge of criminal mischief.

6/2 Christopher Molyneux, 41, of Devils Highway, Phippsburg, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/3 Lee Patterson, 25, no address listed, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Edwards Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

6/3 Robert Varnum, 33, of Windjammer Way, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Windjammer Way on a charge of assault.

6/3 Jane Gagne, 63, of Walker Street, was issued a summons by Bath Police on Walker Street on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

5/30 at 11:24 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

5/30 at 12:18 p.m. Accident on northbound U.S. Route 1.

5/31 at 7:08 p.m. Public assistance on the Sagadahoc Bridge.

5/31 at 10:39 p.m. Sprinkler malfunction on Richardson Street.

6/1 at 10:22 a.m. Fire alarm on Chandler Drive.

6/1 at 12:42 a.m. Accident on High Street.

6/2 at 4:30 p.m. Odor investigation on Washington Street.

6/3 at 7:09 a.m. Power line down on Oak Grove Avenue.

6/4 at 4:17 p.m. Water main break on Lincoln Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 33 calls from May 29 to June 4.