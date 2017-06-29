Bath Police Beat: June 30

Arrests

6/16 at 7 p.m. Karen Leveille, 60, of High Street, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on High Street on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6/20 at 8:30 p.m. Charles Gates, 36, no address listed, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Middle Street on a charge of violating probation, and issued a summons on a charge of terrorizing.

6/21 at noon. Jason Colunio, 42, of New County Road, Thomaston, was arrested by Officer Mark Steele on Water Street on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

6/20 Troy Macalindong, 18, of Windjammer Way, was issued a summons by Officer Mike Lever on Cobb Road on a charge of criminal mischief.

6/21 A 15-year-old male, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Eric Bryan on Central Avenue on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

Fire calls

6/19 at 6:30 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Middle Street.

6/19 at 3:08 a.m. Carbon monoxide leak on Chandler Drive.

6/20 at 10:13 p.m. Odor investigation on Denny Road.

6/22 at 8:21 p.m. Brush fire on Oak Grove.

6/24 at 5:04 p.m. Fire alarm on Middle Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 34 calls from June 19-25.