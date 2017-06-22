Bath Police Beat: June 23

Arrests

6/13 at 10:54 p.m. Nelson Crowley, 26, of Middle Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on School Street on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

6/17 at 2 p.m. Josue Ramirez, 31, of Bay Street, South Portland, was arrested by Officer Mark Steele on Windjammer Way on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and domestic violence assault.

Summonses

6/12 A 16-year-old male, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Middle Street on a charge of assault.

6/17 Nathan Connolly, 25, of River Road, Dresden, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Fire calls

6/12 at 11:59 p.m. Rescue assist on Centre Street.

6/12 at 2:48 p.m. Tree down on Aspen Lane.

6/12 at 5:53 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Park Street.

6/12 at 7:25 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Floral Street.

6/12 at 7:33 p.m. Odor investigation on Whiskeag Road.

6/13 at 7:28 p.m. Mulch fire on Chandler Drive.

6/14 at 11:45 a.m. Elevator malfunction on High Street.

6/15 at 2:36 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Dummer Street.

6/15 at 10:15 p.m. Mulch fire on School Street.

6/16 at 2:51 p.m. Electrical issue on Floral Street.

6/18 at 1:07 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Front Street.

6/18 at 3:59 p.m. Rescue assist on Commercial Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 33 calls between June 12-18.