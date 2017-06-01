Bath Police Beat: June 2

Arrests

5/20 at 9:45 a.m. Ana Wallace, 41, of Hill Road, West Bath, was arrested by Officer Mark Steele on Western Avenue on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

5/26 at 8:44 p.m. Clinton Gold, 34, of Seafarer Lane, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Water Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

5/28 at 1:17 a.m. Marie Rivard, 30, of Shady Lane, Wiscasset, was arrested by Officer Eric Bryan on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

5/18 Connor Toothaker, 24, of State Road, West Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Richard Ross on Water Street on a charge of making a threatening display of a firearm.

5/22 A 12-year-old male, of Bath, was issued a summons by Cpl. Michelle Small on Windjammer Way on a charge of criminal mischief.

5/24 A 17-year-old male, address not listed, was issued a summons by Officer Mark Steele at an undisclosed location on a charge of assault.

5/24 A 15-year-old male, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Nick Green on Chandler Drive on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a juvenile.

5/24 A 15-year-old male, address not listed, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Chandler Drive on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a juvenile.

5/24 A 13-year-old female, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Chandler Drive on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a juvenile.

5/24 A 16-year-old male, of West Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Olson on Chandler Drive on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and illegal possession of liquor by a juvenile.

5/29 Robin Aubrey, 59, of Coral Springs, Florida, was issued a summons by Officer Mike Lever on Washington Street on a charge of assault.

Fire calls

5/23 at 12:39 p.m. Fire alarm in West Bath.

5/23 at 3:25 a.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

5/25 at 11:25 a.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

5/25 at 11:21 p.m. Tree across Front Street.

5/25 at 1:10 a.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

5/25 at 1:24 a.m. Tree across Cobb Road.

5/25 at 4:10 a.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

5/28 at 12:21 p.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 28 calls between May 22-28.