Bath Police Beat: June 16

Arrests

6/6 at 7:45 p.m. Albert Wyman, 36, of Chestnut Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Chestnut Street on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

Summonses

6/5 Clarissa Lehourdais, 18, of Ambrose Drive, Woolwich, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Congress Avenue on a charge of possession of marijuana.

6/7 Sara Butterfuss, 21, of White Road, Bowdoinham, was issued a summons by Cpl. Garrett Olson in Bowdoinham on a charge of assault.

6/11 A 15-year-old male, of Bath, was issued a summons by Cpl. Garrett Olson on Front Street on charges of illegal possession of liquor by a minor and possession of marijuana.

6/11 A 15-year-old male, of Bath, was issued a summons by Cpl. Garrett Olson on Front Street on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

6/11 Draven Barter, 19, of Bluff Road, was issued a summons by Cpl. Garrett Olson on Front Street on a charge of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

6/11 Daryll Facenda, 32, of River Road, Dresden, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Commercial Street on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

6/5 at 10:08 a.m. Fire alarm on Vine Street.

6/5 at 10:28 a.m. Fluid spill on Washington Street.

6/5 at 1:38 p.m. Fire alarm on Vine Street.

6/7 at 12:59 p.m. Rescue assist on Pine Hill Drive.

6/7 at 2:13 p.m. Motor vehicle fire on Middle Street.

6/7 at 12:29 a.m. Odor investigation on Windjammer Way.

6/8 at 11:15 a.m. Fire alarm on Front Street.

6/8 at 7:19 p.m. Trash can fire on Wing Farm Parkway.

6/8 at 9:58 p.m. Public assist on Bay Shore Road.

6/10 at 9:35 a.m. Gas spill on Sheridan Road.

6/11 at 9:22 a.m. Fire alarm on Richardson Street.

6/11 at 12:07 a.m. Noise investigation on Mechanic Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 33 calls from June 5-11.