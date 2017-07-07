Bath Police Beat: July 7

Arrests

6/28 at 10:06 a.m. Tyson Splude, 29, of Cushing Street, Brunswick, was arrested on an outstanding warrant by Officer Brett McIntire on Middle Street.

6/28 at 3:42 p.m. Jane Gagne, 63, of Walker Street, was arrested by Officer Eric Bryan on Walker Street on charges of operating under the influence and violation of conditions of release.

6/30 at 10:20 p.m. Julie Guild, 47, of Chestnut Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Chestnut Street on a charge of violation of conditions of release.

7/1 at 10:42 a.m. Catie Snowdon, 31, of Bedford Street, was arrested by Officer Brett McIntire on Bedford Street on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Summonses

6/27 Hunter Proctor, 20, of Lower Street, Turner, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Water Street on a charge of theft.

6/30 Christopher Poore, 37, of Carriage Court, Dresden, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of disorderly conduct.

6/30 Wayne McMann, 18, of Bluff Road, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Centre Street on a charge of operating without a license.

7/1 Kevin Watrous, 35, of Heath Lane, was issued a summons by Officer Mark Steele at an undisclosed location on a charge of theft.

7/2 A 13-year-old girl, of Phippsburg, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin at the Union Hall parking lot on charges of illegal possession of alcohol by a minor and sale or use of drug paraphernalia.

7/2 A 16-year-old male, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Nick Green at the Union Hall parking lot on a charge of illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

Fire calls

6/26 at 7:45 p.m. Motor vehicle accident at Water and Centre streets.

6/26 at 9 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Denny Road.

6/27 at 10:22 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Old Brunswick Road.

6/27 at 2:50 a.m. Fire alarm on James Way.

6/28 at 3:29 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Walker Street.

6/29 at 1:14 a.m. Public assist on Oak Grove Avenue.

7/1 at 2:45 p.m. Rescue assist on Bluff Road.

7/1 at 9:22 p.m. Smoke investigation on Winship Street.

EMS

Bath emergency responded to 36 calls between June 26-July 2.