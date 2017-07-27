Bath Police Beat: July 28

Arrests

7/17 at 10:03 p.m. Jessica Bennett, 35, of Washington Street, was arrested by Officer Eric Bryan on Washington Street on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release.

7/18 at 3:15 p.m. Brittany Waterman, 27, of Bluff Road, was arrested by Cpl. Michelle Small on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

7/19 at noon. Shawn Toothaker, 39, of Long Point Road, Harpswell, was arrested by Detective Sgt. Andrew Booth in Bath on a charge of burglary, and issued a summons on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

7/22 at 1:39 a.m. Will Moores, 27, of Gamage Avenue, Auburn, was arrested by Cpl. Garrett Olson on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/22 at 11:46 p.m. Kevin Michaud, 34, of Centre Street, was arrested by Officer Eric Bryan on Centre Street on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Summonses

7/14 Rheanna St. Laurent, 18, of Andrea Lane, Boothbay Harbor, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin in Boothbay Harbor on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

7/14 A 17-year-old female, of Boothbay Harbor, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin in Boothbay Harbor on charges of theft and violating conditions of release.

7/17 A 15-year-old male, of Arrowsic, was issued a summons by Officer Richard Ross on Water Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

7/19 A 17-year-old male, no address listed, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Chandler Drive on charges of illegal possession of alcohol by a minor by consumption and failure to give his correct name, address or date of birth.

7/19 Kayla-Marie Hixon, 18, of Oak Grove Road, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick on a charge of illegal possession of alcohol by a minor by consumption.

7/19 A 16-year-old male, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin at an undisclosed location in Bath on a charge of criminal mischief.

Fire calls

7/17 at 7:13 p.m. Fire alarm on Winship Street.

7/17 at 2:39 a.m. Unpermitted burn on Court Street.

7/18 at 1:25 p.m. Propane odor on Buff Road.

7/19 at 10:08 p.m. Fire alarm on Varney Mill Road.

7/20 at 10:33 a.m. Accident on Congress Avenue.

7/20 at 2:54 p.m. Accident on High Street.

7/21 at 9:40 p.m. Unpermitted burn on High Street.

7/21 at 1:43 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

7/22 at 7:40 a.m. Fire alarm on Andrews Road.

7/22 at 8:58 a.m. Odor investigation on Schooner Ridge Road.

7/22 at 1:45 p.m. Fire alarm on Andrews Road.

7/22 at 6:05 p.m. Water main break on Lincoln Street.

7/22 at 9:24 p.m. Smoke alarm on New Meadows Road.

7/22 at 4:24 a.m. Fire alarm on Old Brunswick Road.

7/22 at 5:58 a.m. Accident on High Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 55 calls between July 17-23.