Bath Police Beat: July 21

Arrests

7/13 at 9:20 a.m. Nolan Morton, 32, of Bowker Road, Phippsburg, was arrested by Officer Mark Steele on Windjammer Way on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/14 at 10:58 p.m. Joshua Kane, 25, of Windjammer Way, was arrested by Cpl. Garrett Olson on Windjammer Way, on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and on charges of violation of conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

7/15 at 4:33 p.m. Jeremy Collier, 39, of Andrews Road, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Front Street on a charge of indecent conduct.

Summonses

7/7 John McIntyre, 40, of Lark Street, was issued a summons by Detective Marc Brunelle on Lark Street on charges of aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and endangering the welfare of a child.

7/9 A 17-year-old male, of Bath, and a 12 year-old female, of West Bath, were issued summonses by Cpl. Michelle Small on Chandler Drive on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

7/9 A 13-year-old female, and a 15-year-old male, both of Phippsburg, were issued summonses on charges of illegal possession of liquor by a minor.

7/14 Christine McLellan, 22, of Windjammer Way, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Windjammer Way on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Fire calls

7/10 at 3:32 p.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

7/11 at 9:37 a.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

7/11 at 10:33 a.m. Accident at Centre and Washington streets.

7/11 at midnight. Fire alarm on High Street.

7/12 at 8:40 p.m. Elevator emergency on U.S. Route 1.

7/13 at 9:01 a.m. Elevator emergency on Floral Street.

7/14 at 9:58 p.m. Carbon monoxide investigation on Floral Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 37 calls between July 10-16.