Bath Police Beat: July 14

Arrests

6/28 at 10:20 a.m. Brenda Groves, 47, of Middle Street, was arrested by Officer Mark Steele on Middle Street on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/1 at 6:46 a.m. David Domijan Jr., 33, of Richardson Street, was arrested by Cpl. Garrett Olson on U.S. Route 1 on charges of operating under the influence of drugs and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/4 at 2:40 a.m. Kevin Hays, 41, of Cedar Beach Road, Bailey Island, was arrested by Officer Nick Green on Old Brunswick Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/5 at 1:25 a.m. Shane Sawler, 33, of Richardson Street, was arrested by Cpl. Garrett Olson on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7/5 at 6:59 p.m. Jessica Bennett, 35, of Washington Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on High Street on an outstanding warrant from another agency, and issued a summons on a charge of assault.

7/6, time not listed. Laurie Jo Farrar, 43, of Prospect Street, Topsham, was arrested by Officer Mark Steele on Water Street on charges of violating conditions of release and theft by unauthorized taking.

7/6 at 6:50 p.m. Brianna Reeves-Eliopoulos, 21, of South Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on South Street on a charge of domestic violence assault.

7/7 at 12:03 a.m. Kevin Watrous, 35, no address listed, was arrested by Cpl. Garrett Olson on Castine Avenue on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/8 at 1:07 a.m. Joshua Quill, 21, no address listed, was arrested by Cpl. Garrett Olson on Lincoln Street on charges of operating under the influence, violating conditions of release, operating with a suspended or revoked license, and operating beyond driver’s license restrictions.

Summonses

7/3 Jeremy York, 38, of Commercial Street, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Commercial Street on a charge of operating beyond driver’s license restrictions.

7/4 A 16-year-old male, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Brett McIntire on North Street on a charge of sale or use of drug paraphernalia.

7/4 Thomas Khoeling, 18, of Spring Street, was issued a summons by Officer Brett McIntire on North Street on charges of sale or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

7/5 David Domijan, 33, of Richardson Street, was issued a summons by Officer Richard Ross on Richardson Street on a charge of violating conditions of release.

7/5 Christopher Owen, 30, of Central Avenue, was issued a summons by Officer Nick Green on Oak Grove Avenue on a charge of assault.

7/6 John Bouteiller, 41, of Bluff Road, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Bluff Road on a charge of permitting unlawful use of a vehicle.

7/8 A 15-year-old male, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Nick Green on Oak Grove Avenue on charges of domestic violence assault and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

Fire calls

7/3 at 5 p.m. Smoke investigation on Congress Avenue.

7/4 at 7:46 p.m. Tree across North Bath Road.

7/5 at 9:38 a.m. Fire investigation on Windjammer Way.

7/5 at 2:32 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

7/6 at 12:32 p.m. Structure fire on Old Bath Road.

7/6 at 4:31 p.m. Mulch fire on Chandler Drive.

7/8 at 7:15 p.m. Vehicle fire on Washington Street.

7/9 at 5:33 p.m. Accident on High Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from July 3-9.