Bath Police Beat: Jan. 6

Arrests

12/27/16 at 8 p.m. Arnold Rice, 45, of Campbells Pond Road, West Bath, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Washington Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

12/30/16 at 6:30 p.m. Patrick Gorman, 65, of Congress Avenue, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Congress Avenue on a charge of violating probation.

1/1 at 2 a.m. Gretchen Conley, 44, of High Street, was arrested by Officer Mike Lever on Winter Street Court on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/1 at 11:30 p.m. Jamie Rice, 24, of Richardson Street, was arrested by Officer Mike Lever on Richardson Street on charges of operating under the influence and domestic violence assault.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Dec. 27, 2016, to Jan. 2.

Fire calls

12/26/16 at 8:18 a.m. Fire alarm on Floral Street.

12/26/16 at 8:44 a.m. Odor investigation on Windjammer Way.

12/27/16 at 4:40 p.m. Odor investigation on Winter Street.

12/28/16 at 10:55 a.m. Fire alarm on Orchard Lane.

12/29/16 at 6:15 a.m. Tree on wires on Maple Street.

12/31/16 at 2:34 p.m. Smoke investigation on Orchard Lane.

12/31/16 at 8:14 p.m. Fire alarm on South Street.

1/1 at 10:49 a.m. Accident on Washington Street.

1/1 at 2:50 p.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 57 calls from Dec. 26, 2016, to Jan. 2.