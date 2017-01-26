Bath Police Beat: Jan. 27

Arrests

1/21 at 7:35 p.m. Matthew Winters, 30, of Middle Street, was arrested by Officer Eric Bryan on Middle Street on a charge of domestic violence criminal mischief.

Summonses

1/17 Benjamin Degrandpre, 30, of Bluff Road, was issued a summons by Cpl. Michelle Small on North Street on a charge of operating without a license.

1/21 Penny Spencer, 52, of Granite Street, was issued a summons by Officer Mark Steele on Chandler Drive on a charge of operating under the influence.

Fire calls

1/17 at 9:02 a.m. Accident and fluid leak at High and Oliver streets.

1/18 at 7:39 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1 South.

1/19 at 7:07 p.m. Kitchen fire on Renshaw Drive.

1/19 at 7:30 p.m. Smoke investigation on Congress Avenue.

1/21 at 4:29 p.m. Structure fire on Academy Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 41 calls between Jan. 16-22.