Bath Police Beat: Jan. 20

Arrests

No arrests were reported from Jan. 10-16.

Summonses

1/11 Nancy Brunning, 57, of Floral Street, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Floral Street on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment.

Fire calls

1/9 at 9:15 a.m. Carbon monoxide furnace issue on Highland Street.

1/10 at 10:15 a.m. Odor investigation on State Road.

1/10 at 2:41 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Elm Street.

1/10 at 4:31 p.m. Oven fire on High Street.

1/12 at 8:04 a.m. Utility issue on High Street.

1/12 at 4:07 p.m. Accident at Centre and Lincoln streets.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 34 calls between Jan. 9-15.