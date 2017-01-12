Bath Police Beat: Jan. 13

1/4 at 12:44 a.m. Jason Baucom, 33, of High Street, was arrested by Officer Nick Green on Middle Street on a charge of violating conditions of release.
1/6 at 11:24 p.m. Jason Baucom, 33, of High Street, was arrested by Officer Eric Bryan on Washington Street, on a charge of violating conditions of release
1/7 at 12:09 a.m. Jeffrey Despres, 39, of Fairways Drive, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Lincoln Street on an outstanding warrant from another agency.
1/5 Glen Adair, 63, of Middle Street, was issued a summons by Officer Eric Bryan on Middle Street on a charge of harassment.
1/8 A 16-year-old male, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Olson on Park Street on a charge of possession of marijuana.
1/2 at 9:58 a.m. Accident at Washington Street and Leeman Highway.
1/2 at 2:47 p.m. Fuel spill on Oak Street.
1/3 at 5:44 p.m. Accident on Centre Street.
1/4 at 7:09 a.m. Fire alarm on Drummond Point.
1/4 at 12:17 p.m. Odor investigation on Front Street.
1/5 at 5:10 p.m. Wood stove overheated on Maple Street.
1/7 at 7:50 a.m. Carbon monoxide check on Bedford Street.
1/7 at 8:17 p.m. Chimney fire on High Street.
1/7 at 4:51 a.m. Odor investigation on Cottage Street.
1/8 at 11 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Front Street.
1/8 at 5:54 a.m. Fire alarm on New Meadows Road.
Bath emergency medical services responded to 39 calls from Jan. 2-8.
