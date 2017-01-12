Bath Police Beat: Jan. 13

Arrests

1/4 at 12:44 a.m. Jason Baucom, 33, of High Street, was arrested by Officer Nick Green on Middle Street on a charge of violating conditions of release.

1/6 at 11:24 p.m. Jason Baucom, 33, of High Street, was arrested by Officer Eric Bryan on Washington Street, on a charge of violating conditions of release

1/7 at 12:09 a.m. Jeffrey Despres, 39, of Fairways Drive, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Lincoln Street on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

1/5 Glen Adair, 63, of Middle Street, was issued a summons by Officer Eric Bryan on Middle Street on a charge of harassment.

1/8 A 16-year-old male, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Olson on Park Street on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Fire calls

1/2 at 9:58 a.m. Accident at Washington Street and Leeman Highway.

1/2 at 2:47 p.m. Fuel spill on Oak Street.

1/3 at 5:44 p.m. Accident on Centre Street.

1/4 at 7:09 a.m. Fire alarm on Drummond Point.

1/4 at 12:17 p.m. Odor investigation on Front Street.

1/5 at 5:10 p.m. Wood stove overheated on Maple Street.

1/7 at 7:50 a.m. Carbon monoxide check on Bedford Street.

1/7 at 8:17 p.m. Chimney fire on High Street.

1/7 at 4:51 a.m. Odor investigation on Cottage Street.

1/8 at 11 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Front Street.

1/8 at 5:54 a.m. Fire alarm on New Meadows Road.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 39 calls from Jan. 2-8.