Bath Police Beat: Feb. 3

Arrests

1/25 at 7 p.m. Emiline King, 36, of Crawford Drive, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Crawford Drive on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

1/26 at 9:45 p.m. Laughlynn Bragg, 22, of Mill Street, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Redlon Street on a charge of violating conditions of release.

1/27 at 12:18 a.m. Connor Toothaker, 23, of State Road, West Bath, was arrested by Officer Garrett Olson on Middle Street on charges of operating under the influence, violation of conditions of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

Summonses

1/24 Jeremy Collier, 39, of Whites Cove Lane, Georgetown, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Olson on Western Avenue on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

1/25 Richard Blake, 49, of Cobb Road, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Olson on Cobb Road on a charge of operating without a license.

1/28 Anna Sutherland, 24, of Heath Lane, was issued a summons by Officer Mike Lever on Congress Avenue on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

1/24 at 1:56 p.m. Fire alarm on Green Street.

1/27 at 3:36 p.m. Oven fire on Denny Road.

1/27 at 7:10 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Middle Street.

1/29 at 10:48 a.m. Elevator malfunction on Washington Street.

1/29 at 3:08 p.m. Accident with fluid leak on High Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 52 calls between Jan. 23-29.