Bath Police Beat: Feb. 24

Arrests

2/14 at 10:11 p.m. Kevan Fors, 46, of Enterprise Drive, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Congress Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/17 at 1:05 a.m. Laurie Beck, 56, of Washington Street, was arrested by Officer Eric Bryan on Washington Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/17 at 11:45 a.m. Lucinda Colby, 64, of Middle Road, Dresden, was arrested by Officer Mark Steele on Water Street on a charge of theft.

2/19, no time listed. Colin Comee, 28, of Spite House Lane, Phippsburg, was arrested by Officer Garrett Olson at an undisclosed location on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

2/15 James Lewis, 46, of Phippsburg, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Water Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Fire calls

2/13 at 8:25 a.m. Carbon monoxide check on Centre Street.

2/13 at 2:43 p.m. Utility pole issue on Washington Street.

2/14 at 12:22 p.m. Accident on southbound U.S. Route 1.

2/15 at 2:46 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Windjammer Way.

2/16 at 8:01 a.m. Odor investigation on Centre Street.

2/17 at 2:25 p.m. Ice on power line on Middle Street.

2/18 at 12:19 p.m. Accident on Old Brunswick Road.

2/19 at 3:23 p.m. Public assistance on Denny Road.

2/19 at 8:05 p.m. Utility line down on North Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 43 calls between Feb. 13-19.