Bath Police Beat: Feb. 17

Arrests

2/6 at 4:19 p.m. Elizabeth Brown, 27, of Pitcher Road, Belfast, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on North Street on charges of operating under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, violating conditions of release, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs. Brown was also charged with burglary for an incident that occurred earlier that day.

2/8 at 12:13 a.m. Stephen Omo, 42, of Maple Street, was arrested by Officer Garrett Olson on Lincoln Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/10 at 12:13 a.m. Coley Strout, 22, of Denny Road, was arrested by Officer Garrett Olson on Oak Grove Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/10 at 1:33 p.m. Stephen Kramer, 19, of Shaw Street, was arrested by Cpl. Michelle Small on Shaw Street on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/13 at 9:43 p.m. Jesse McIntire, 36, of Washington Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Washington Street on a charge of failure to stop for a law enforcement officer.

2/13 at 11:46 p.m. Cameron Guth, 20, of Meeting House Lane, West Bath, was arrested by Officer Garrett Olson at Sewall Pond on charges of eluding an officer and operating beyond license restrictions.

Summonses

2/9 Paz Baltazar, 50, of Lupine Street, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on High Street on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

2/11 Christine Petersen, 39, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Centre Street on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

2/6 at 6:12 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

2/7 at 6:01 p.m. Odor investigation on High Street.

2/10 at 3:08 p.m. EMS assist on Middle Street.

2/11 at 5:05 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

2/12 at 5:41 p.m. Fire alarm on Vine Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 43 calls from Feb. 6-12.