Bath Police Beat: Feb. 10

Arrests

1/28 at 11 p.m. Julie Thibodeau, 45, of Shaw Street, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin at an undisclosed location on a charge of violating conditions of release.

2/1 at 11:30 p.m. Shannon Drewicke, 44, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Front Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/3 at 9:49 p.m. Jerry Kearns, 46, of Denny Road, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Congress Avenue on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

2/4 at 10:39 a.m. Elizabeth Brown, 27, of Heath Lane, was arrested by Officer Brett McIntire on Heath Lane on a charge of domestic violence assault.

2/5 at 12:51 a.m. Peter Cullinane, 57, of Newtonville, Massachusetts, was arrested by Officer Eric Bryan on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence.

2/5 at 6:32 p.m. Logan Sewall, 32, of Noble Avenue, was arrested by Officer Eric Bryan on Noble Avenue on a charge of violation of condition of release.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5.

Fire calls

1/30 at 9:11 a.m. Assist Rescue 4 on North Street.

1/30 at 5:51 a.m. Assist Rescue 4 on High Street.

1/31 at 9:26 a.m. Motor vehicle fire on State Road in West Bath.

2/3 at 7:36 a.m. Structure fire on Windjammer Way.

2/3 at 7:58 a.m. Chimney fire on North Street.

2/3 at 6:44 p.m. Smoke investigation on Washington Street.

2/4 at 12:12 a.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

2/5 at 4:01 p.m. Propane leak on Drayton Road.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 41 calls between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5.