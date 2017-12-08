Bath Police Beat: Dec. 8

Arrests

11/28 at 6:36 p.m. Leonard Hill, 62, of Adams Court, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Front Street on a charge of operating under the influence, and issued a summons on a charge of operating beyond license restriction.

11/28 at 11:15 p.m. Bryan Wilson, 25, of Harpswell Road, Orr’s Island, was arrested on a warrant by Officer Mike Lever on the Sagadahoc Bridge.

11/30, time not listed. John Edwards, 46, of Fletcher Road, Auburn, was arrested on two warrants by Cpl. Michelle Small on High Street, and issued a summons on a charge of operating after habitual offender revocation.

12/2 at 3:25 p.m. Nathan Green, 42, of Preble Street, South Portland, was arrested by Officer Mark Steele on Water Street on a charge of violation of a protection from abuse order.

12/2 at 7:22 p.m. Leonard Hill, 62, of Adams Court, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Adams Court on a charge of violation of condition of release.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Nov. 27 to Dec. 2.

Fire calls

11/29 at 6:33 p.m. Utility problem on Cottage Street.

12/1 at 11 p.m. Odor investigation on Bath Street.

12/2 at 9:09 a.m. Odor investigation on Leeman Highway.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 44 calls between Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.