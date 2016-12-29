Bath Police Beat: Dec. 30

Arrests

12/22 at 12:54 a.m. Damon Peacock, 18, no address listed, of Asheville, North Carolina, was arrested on Washington Street by Officer Nick Green on charges of theft by unauthorized use of property, failure to stop for police, operating without a license and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

Summonses

12/20 Michael Porter, 20, of Lark Street, was issued a summons at an undisclosed location by Officer Mike Lever on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

12/21 Stephanie L. Grant, 48, of Shea Street, Brunswick, was issued a summons on Old Brunswick Road by Officer John Deitlin on a charge operating an unregistered vehicle.

12/24 Ashleigh Stintson-Curtis, 18, of Walker Street, was issued a summons on Commercial Street by Officer Garrett Olsen on a charge of illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

12/24 Douglass E. Cray, 43, of Commerical Street, was issued a summons on Commercial Street by Officer Garrett Olsen on a charge of allowing a minor to consume alcohol.

12/25 Trevor E. Hatke, 19, of Trufton Street, Brunswick, was issued a summons on Edwards Street by Officer Garrett Olsen on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

Fire calls

12/19 at 9:04 p.m. Smoke investigation on Congress Ave.

12/19 at 5:06 a.m. Smoke alarm on Western Ave.

12/20 at 7:15 p.m. Accident on Oak Grove Ave.

12/23 at 12:51 a.m. Standby on Sagadahoc Bridge.

12/24 at 11 a.m. Smoke detector issue on Denny Road.

12/24 at 4:13 p.m. Unfounded smell on fuel on Oak Street.

12/24 at 5:51 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Western Ave.

12/25 at 10:05 a.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

12/25 at 10:05 a.m. Fire alarm on Old Brunswick Road.

12/25 at 3:44 p.m. Shed fire on Centre Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 42 calls between December 19-25.