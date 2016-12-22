Bath Police Beat: Dec. 23

Arrests

12/12 at 4:35 p.m. Robert Phillips, 46, of Washington Street, was arrested by Officer Eric Bryan on Washington Street on a charge of domestic violence assault.

12/17 at 12:26 a.m. Treven Stoops, 28, of Birch Point Road, Wiscasset, was arrested by Officer Garrett Olson on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

12/12 Nathan Colby, 33, of Adams Road, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Cpl. Michelle Small on Leeman Highway on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

12/14 Damon Peacock, 18, no address listed, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Olson on Russell Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

12/14 Charles Warren, 32, of Pleasant Street, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Olson on Washington Street on a charge of possession of marijuana.

Fire calls

12/13 at 7:43 a.m. Odor investigation on Middle Street.

12/13 at 12:02 p.m. Fire alarm on Front Street.

12/14 at 9:13 p.m. Fire alarm on Front Street.

12/15 at 7:35 a.m. Broken water line on Western Avenue.

12/15 at 9:01 a.m. Report of burning smell on Judkins Avenue.

12/16 at 8:26 a.m. Gas leak on Leeman Highway.

12/16 at 3:40 p.m. Carbon monoxide check on Lincoln Street.

12/16 at 8:45 p.m. Smoke alarm on Libby Court.

12/17 at 7:08 a.m. Burst water pipe on Bath Street.

12/17 at 8:35 a.m. Accident on Old Brunswick Road.

12/17 at 10:45 a.m. Odor investigation on Bedford Street.

12/18 at 8:30 a.m. Fire alarm on New Meadows Road.

12/18 at 8:36 p.m. Fire alarm on Front Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 37 calls between Dec. 12-18.