Bath Police Beat: Aug. 4

Arrests

7/25 at 4:35 p.m. Zachariah Cox, 19, of Range Road, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Eric Bryan on Chandler Drive on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/27 at 10:27 p.m. Joseph Marco, 48, of Radar Road, Phippsburg, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on High Street on a charge of violating conditions of release, and issued a summons on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

7/28 at 1 a.m. Terrence Wilkening, 36, of Park Street, was arrested by Cpl. Garrett Olson on Washington Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

7/30 at noon. Lee Patterson, 25, of Demon’s Way, Topsham, was arrested by Officer Richard Ross on High Street on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

7/30 at 7:09 p.m. Martin Labrade-Garcia, 26, of Jesse Road, Topsham, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

7/26 A 12-year-old female, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Richard Ross in Bath on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

7/27 Jonathan Moss, 23, of Storer Road, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Water Street on charges of unlawful dissemination of certain private images, and violating conditions of release.

7/28 Jonathan Rose, 19, of Court Street, was issued a summons by Officer Eric Bryan on Chandler Drive on a charge of unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor.

7/28 A 17-year-old male, of Bath, was issued a summons by Cpl. Michelle Small on a charge of possession of unlawful alcohol by a minor.

7/29 Kayla-Marie Hixon, 18, of Central Avenue, was issued a summons by Officer Richard Ross on Centre Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

7/29 Cody Ring, 18, of Hill Road, West Bath, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on Chandler Drive on charges of unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor and terrorizing.

Fire calls

7/24 at 3:21 p.m. Odor investigation on Congress Avenue.

7/25 at 12:15 p.m. Accident on Richardson Street.

7/27 at 9:56 a.m. Elevator alarm on Andrews Road.

7/28 at 7:47 a.m. Woods fire at Butler Cove.

7/29 at 3:50 p.m. Outside fire on Water Street.

7/30 at 6:07 p.m. Woods fire on High Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 42 calls from July 24-30.