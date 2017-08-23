Bath Police Beat: Aug. 25

Arrests

8/17 at 2:40 p.m. Kevin Watrous, 35, of Heath Lane, was arrested by Officer Brett McIntire on South Street on an outstanding warrant.

8/19 at 8:33 p.m. Tyler Stemp, 19, of Lighthouse Landing Road, Harpswell, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Richardson Street on an outstanding warrant.

Summonses

8/18 Amanda Peoples, 35, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Nick Green on Water Street on a charge of assault.

8/20 Cory Brann, 27, of Beverly Drive, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Cpl. Garrett Olson on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

8/14 at 8:45 a.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

8/15 at 2:40 p.m. Unauthorized burn on Crooker Street.

8/15 at 5 a.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

8/16 at 2:27 p.m. Mulch fire on High Street.

8/17 at 5:42 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

8/19 at 12:07 a.m. Furnace malfunction on Trufant Street.

8/20 at 8:24 a.m. Chair fire on North Street.

8/20 at 4:52 a.m. Smoke alarm on Robinson Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 30 calls between Aug. 14-20.