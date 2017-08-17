Bath Police Beat: Aug. 18

Arrests

8/17 at 9:05 p.m. Angela M. Furbish, 42, of Windjammer Way, was arrested on Oak Grove Avenue by Officer John Dietlin on a charge of operating under the influence. She was also issued a summons on a charge of operating beyond driver’s license restrictions.

Summonses

8/8 Benjamin T. St. John, 52, of Hawthorne Terrace, Berkeley, California, was issued a summons on Washington Street by Officer Eric Bryan on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for more than 150 days.

8/11 Shawn M. Gray, 36, of River Road, Topsham, was issued a summons on Windjammer Way by Officer Eric Bryan on a charge of criminal trespass.

8/13 A 13-year-old male, of Bath, was issued a summons on Middle Street by Officer John Dietlin on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Fire calls

8/7 at 4:34 p.m. Structure fire on Bartlett Drive.

8/7 at 8:53 p.m. Fire alarm on New Meadows Road.

8/7 at 4:44 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Washington Street.

8/8 at 1:16 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

8/8 at 4:37 p.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

8/9 at 12:19 p.m. Vehicle fire on Centre Street.

8/10 at 5:03 p.m. Dump fire on Detritus Drive.

8/12 at 1:45 p.m. Unpermitted burn on Western Avenue.

8/12 at 3:40 p.m. Smoke alarm on Centre Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 37 calls from Aug. 7-13.