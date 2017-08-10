Bath Police Beat: Aug. 11

Arrests

8/5 at 5:03 p.m. Deion D. Osmond, 21, of Denny Road, was arrested on Denny Road by Officer John Dietlin on a charge of violating conditions of release.

8/6 at 1:30 a.m. Jesse H. Drinkwater, 36, of Summit Street, Portland, was arrested at an undisclosed location by Cpl. Garrett Olson on charges of theft by unauthorized use of a vehicle and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

Summonses

8/1 Dylan B. Fitch, of Oliver Street, was issued a summons on Oliver Street by Officer Rick Ross on a charge of assault.

8/1 A female juvenile, age and address not listed, was issued a summons on Water Street by Officer Eric Bryan on a charge of violating a protection from harassment order.

8/2 Gerald L. Wooton, 52, of Hotel Road, Auburn, was issued a summons on Turner Street in Auburn by Officer Eric Bryan on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

8/5 A 17-year-old male, address not listed, was issued a summons at an undisclosed location by Officer Mark Steele on a charge of possession of marijuana.

8/6 A 12-year-old female, address not listed, was issued a summons on Chandler Drive by Officer John Dietlin on charges of criminal trespass and theft by unauthorized taking.

One ringy dingy

Fire calls

7/31 at 7:25 a.m. Woods fire on High Street.

8/1 at 11:53 a.m. Accident on Leeman Highway.

8/2 at 10 a.m. Woods fire on High Street.

8/2 at 1:25 p.m. Mulch fire on Chandler Drive.

8/2 at 2:14 p.m. Utility problem at Aspen Lane and Judkins Avenue.

8/2 at 3:07 p.m. Mulch fire on Chandler Drive.

8/3 at 8:20 a.m. Public service on Leeman Highway.

8/3 at 8:47 a.m. Utility problem on High Street.

8/3 at 9:14 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Walker Street.

8/5 at 12:28 a.m. Tree down on West Chopps Point Road.

8/6 at 9:10 a.m. Fuel leak on Leeman Highway.

8/6 at 9:46 a.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 51 calls from July 31 to Aug. 6.