Bath Police Beat: April 7

Arrests

3/27 at 2:26 p.m. Mary Hodges-Henshaw, 70, of Bunganuc Road, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Brett McIntire on Lincoln Street on charges of operating under the influence, violating conditions of release and leaving the scene of an accident.

4/1 at 3:35 a.m. Cody Haggett, 26, of Old Bath Road, Wiscasset, was arrested by Officer Garrett Olson on Granite Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/1 at 10 a.m. Jason Rawn, 43, no address listed, of Lincolnville, was arrested by Bath Police on Washington Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/1 at 10 a.m. Mark Roman, 69, no address listed, of Solon, was arrested by Bath Police on Washington Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/1 at 10 a.m. Bruce Gagnon, 64, no address listed, of Bath, was arrested by Bath Police on Washington Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/1 at 10 a.m. Russell Wray, 61, no address listed, of Hancock, was arrested by Bath Police on Washington Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/1 at 10 a.m. Natalyn Mayers, 70, no address listed, of Whitefield, was arrested by Bath Police on Washington Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/1 at 10 a.m. Robert Dale, 92, no address listed, of Brunswick, was arrested by Bath Police on Washington Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/1 at 10 a.m. Michael Tork, 69, no address listed, of Falmouth, Massachusetts, was arrested by Bath Police on Washington Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/1 at 10 a.m. Jessica Stewart, 37, no address listed, of Bass Harbor, was arrested by Bath Police on Washington Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/1 at 10 a.m. Lisa Savage, 60, no address listed, of Solon, was arrested by Bath Police on Washington Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

Summonses

3/24 Gregory McEwan, 58, of Washington Street, was issued a summons by Officer John Dietlin on North Street on a charge of operating with an expired license more than 90 days.

3/27 A 16-year-old male, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Chuck Reece on High Street on a charge of filing a false public alarm or report.

Fire calls

3/27 at 1:02 p.m. Fire alarm on Washington Street.

3/27 at 2:08 p.m. Accident on Washington and Vine streets.

3/29 at 5:57 p.m. Smoke alarm at Dikes Landing.

3/30 at 7:41 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Windjammer Way.

3/30 at 9:21 p.m. Equipment fire on Chandler Drive.

3/31 at 3:32 p.m. Fire alarm on Congress Avenue.

3/31 at 11:37 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Windjammer Way.

3/31 at 11:47 p.m. Fire alarm on Winship Street.

4/1 at 10:01 a.m. Wires down on Webber Avenue.

4/1 at 4:03 p.m. Carbon monoxide check on Windjammer Way.

4/1 at 4:48 p.m. Heater malfunction on High Street.

4/1 at 12:33 a.m. Accident at Old Brunswick and Mill Pond roads.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 24 calls from March 27 to April 2.