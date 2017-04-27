Bath Police Beat: April 28

Arrests

4/22 at 12:19 a.m. Andrea Bragdon, 54, of Bowery Street, was arrested by Officer Eric Bryan on High Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/22 at 10:30 a.m. Scott Reed, 26, of Central Avenue, was arrested by Officer Mark Steele on Seafarer Lane on a charge of criminal trespass.

4/23 at 1:15 a.m. Cody Haggett, 26, of Old Bath Road, Wiscasset, was arrested by Officer Garrett Olson at an undisclosed location on a charge of violating conditions of release.

4/23 at 4:11 a.m. Matthew Smith, 30, of Richmond, was arrested by Officer Nick Green on High Street on a charge of criminal trespass. Smith was also issued a summons by Green on Washington Street on a charge of criminal mischief.

4/23 at 9:41 p.m. Kimberly Grose, 58, of Washington Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Water Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

4/23 Rebecca Trudell, 41, of Kaler Road, was issued a summons by Officer Richard Ross on High Street on a charge of operating with an expired license more than 90 days.

Fire calls

4/17 at 3:59 p.m. Accident on Elm Street.

4/18 at 5:37 p.m. Woods fire on Lilly Pond.

4/20 at 10:44 a.m. Rescue assist on Broad Street.

4/20 at 1:02 p.m. Rescue assist on Front Street.

4/22 at 5:59 a.m. Odor investigation on Front Street.

4/23 at 3:51 p.m. Odor investigation on Cobb Road.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 30 calls between April 17-23.