Bath Police Beat: April 21

Arrests

4/10 at 9:17 p.m. Joshua Knight, 29, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on High Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/11 at 10:09 p.m. Julie Guild, 42, of Chestnut Street, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Chestnut Street on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4/13 at 5:43 p.m. Rocky Ross, 28, of Tower Circle, was arrested by Officer Eric Bryan on Denny Road on a charge of violating conditions of release.

4/14 at 4:30 p.m. Kendall Wallace, 22, of Valley Road, was arrested by Officer Mark Steele on Oak Grove Avenue on charges of operating under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and operating without a license.

4/14 at 4:45 p.m. Chad Greenlee, 25, of Montsweag Road, Woolwich, was arrested by Cpl. Michelle Small on Oak Grove Avenue on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, violating conditions of release and operating under the influence.

4/16 at 12:52 a.m. Nathan Donovan, 35, of Middle Street, was arrested by Officer Garrett Olson on King Street on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/17 at 2:40 p.m. Penny Spencer, 52, of Granite Street, was arrested by Officer Richard Ross on High Street in a charge of operating under the influence.

4/17 at 6:37 p.m. Kaitlin Silva, 24, of Heath Lane, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Chandler Drive on a charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

4/13 Jillian Hinds, 36, of Court Street, was issued a summons by Officer Brett McIntire on Court Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

4/16 Susan Arbuckle-Keith, 56, of West Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Nick Green on State Road on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

4/17 Todd Hafford, 36, of Bath, was issued a summons by Officer Nick Green on Western Avenue on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

4/10 at 10:51 a.m. Fire alarm on Whiskeag Road.

4/11 at 5:12 p.m. Carbon monoxide check on Centre Street.

4/11 at 6:58 p.m. Fire alarm on Green Street.

4/13 at 4:08 p.m. Accident on Leeman Highway.

4/14, no time listed. Accident at Oak Grove Avenue and Crawford Street.

4/16, no time listed. Person stuck in elevator on Washington Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 36 calls from April 10-18.