Bath Police Beat: April 14

Arrests

4/3 at 6 p.m. David Wilson, 23, of Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell, was arrested by Officer Eric Bryan on Middle Street on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/3 at 6:15 p.m. Gene Perry, 40, of Eider Road, Harpswell, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin at Middle and Granite streets on outstanding warrants from another agency.

4/6 at 2:30 a.m. Russel Thompson, 27, of Lincoln Street, was arrested by Officer Garrett Olson on Lincoln Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/6 at 7:30 p.m. Craig Murray, 52, of April Drive, West Bath, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on U.S. Route 1 on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/7 at 10:25 p.m. Michael Wyman, 52, of Chestnut Street, was arrested by Officer Mike Lever on Chestnut Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

4/8 at 12:15 a.m. Crystal Carpentier, 33, of New Meadows Road, West Bath, was arrested by Officer Garrett Olson on Granite Street on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

4/8 at 1:40 p.m. Robert Coombs, 24, of Gerald Street, was arrested by Officer Mark Steele on Windjammer Way on charges of domestic violence criminal mischief and refusing to submit to arrest.

Summonses

4/4 Joshua Kane, 25, of Smokehouse Road, Harpswell, was issued a summons by Cpl. Michelle Small on Water Street on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Fire calls

4/3 at 11:51 a.m. Accident on Congress Avenue.

4/3 at 3:36 a.m. Odor investigation on Middle Street.

4/4 at 11 a.m. Accident on State Road.

4/4 at 4:05 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Washington Street.

4/6 at 10:38 a.m. Odor investigation on South Street.

4/6 at 9:28 p.m. Fire alarm on Old Brunswick Road.

4/7 at 3:43 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1 South Ramp.

4/7 at 8:15 p.m. Fire alarm on Heath Lane.

4/7 at 10:15 p.m. Odor investigation on Pine Hill.

4/8 at 3:50 p.m. Fuel spill on High Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 37 calls from April 3-8.