Bath plans playful take on 'Family Feud'

BATH — A new community game will replace the canceled “So You Think You Know Bath.”

“Front Street Feud,” a nod to TV game show “Family Feud” and Bath’s bustling Front Street, will debut at Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., from 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 24.

When the announcement was made last year that the “So You Think You Know Bath” trivia contest would be retired, “we all knew we needed to fill the gap,” Jake Korb, director of the Main Street Bath organization, said in an interview March 7.

After community members reviewed clips of a variety of game shows, something in the style of “Family Feud” was “definitely a forerunner from the beginning,” Korb said. “‘Front Street Feud’ was born from that.”

The 40-year-old show, now hosted by Steve Harvey, pits two families of five members each against each other, trying to guess top results of audience survey questions.

Bath’s version will be hosted by Brian Stanton, an English teacher at Morse High School and judge the final year of “So You Think You Know Bath.”

Local nonprofit organizations – the complete list is still being determined – will face off. The kinds of questions to be posed could include, “What’s the best place to ‘people watch’ in Bath,” “Name a place to entertain children under 100 in Bath,” and “What is the most-asked question at the Visitor Center.”

The evening’s offerings also include a silent auction, a cash bar and appetizers, and audience participation games. A meet-and-greet kicks things off at 6 p.m., with the first round of two teams facing off at 6:30 p.m.

More teams will compete, and a championship round will wrap the event up.

Composing the teams of nonprofits is “a great way for us all to partner together and celebrate what we’re all doing in the community,” Korb said.

Tickets, which cost $40, are available from Main Street Bath board members, or at the Main Street Bath office, 15 Commercial St., and other downtown locations. Call the Main Street Bath office at 442-7291, email director@visitbath.com, or log onto visitbath.com/events/front-street-feud for more information.

Proceeds from the event will go toward Main Street Bath programming.

For those fans of “So You Think You Know Bath,” which drew about 135 people last year, its successor should prove equally entertaining, Korb said.

Where “Think You Know” was history-based, “Front Street Feud” focuses on modern-day topics, he noted.

“There is definitely an opportunity for some entertaining responses from the contestants,” Korb added. “This is going to be really accessible to anyone.”

