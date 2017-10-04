Bath museum to launch World War I exhibit

BATH — Maine Maritime Museum will launch an exhibit about the impact on seafaring Maine of World War I.

“Pull Together: Maritime Maine in the 1914-1918 Great War” opens Saturday, Oct. 7, and runs through May 6, 2018.

The 243 Washington St. exhibit delves into the ships, personnel and resources the state contributed and lost, and service careers of Maine mariners and shops. Life in Bath during the time, shown through newspapers, posters, photos and propaganda, will be part of the show.

Log onto mainemaritimemuseum.org or call 443-1316 for more information.