Bath library launches summer reading, film programs

BATH — Patten Free Library is offering free reading and film programs for youths going into grades six through 12, who live in Bath, Arrowsic, Georgetown, West Bath or Woolwich, or attend a Regional School Unit 1 school.

RSU 1 Reads starts June 21, and participants can receive a small prize and raffle ticket for each book they read that is at least 100 pages long. Those who read at least 20 books will receive special recognition. Raffle drawings will be held each Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. from June 28 to Aug. 23.

Also Wednesdays, starting June 21, the library will hold its Teen Summer Nights film series in its Community Room at 6 p.m. “Lego Batman” will be shown the first night.

Registration for Book Olympiad, a game-show-format competition for students going into grades seven through nine, begins June 15. Students will borrow and read six books from this year’s Maine Student Book Award nominees, and then respond to questions about them in a contest Wednesday, Aug. 16.

For more information, contact Roberta Jordan at rjordan@patten.lib.me.us or 443-5141, ext. 25, or go to patten.lib.me.us/teen-summer-reading.