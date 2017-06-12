Bath kicks off summer art walk, concert series

BATH — With warm weather finally here to stay, the city will welcome summer with the return of the 3rd Friday Art Walk and Summer Concert Series.

The season’s first art walk on Friday, June 16, from 4-7 p.m., will showcase more than 25 artists. A free map, available around the city and at visitbath.com/events/3rd-friday-artwalk, charts the venues.

While many artists can be found downtown, the event is spreading to Bath’s north end, comprising Park Street Studios, Wayne Robbins’ Studio & Gallery on High Street, and Claudette Gamache Studio and Gallery on Front Street in the historic Arthur Sewall shipbuilding office.

Wicked Good Boutique will be selling items from the LuLaRoe clothing line at the Patten Free Library from 4-7 p.m. to raise funds for the library. Some proceeds will go toward funding Saturday hours at the library.

The Trolley Tour is back this year, stopping at each studio en route and offering a guide with information about the artists and Bath historical items.

Live performances at the Front and Centre street intersection will add to the mix; this month Karen Sweet will be featured. Music can also be heard at Park Street Studios and Patten Free Library.

Subsequent Art Walks will be held July 21, Aug. 18 and Sept. 15. Portland hosts a First Friday Art Walk, and Brunswick holds one the second Friday.

As each Art Walk wraps up in Bath, live music kicks off at the Library Park gazebo at 7 p.m.

“It’s an evening full of entertainment,” Jake Korb, director of the Main Street Bath organization, which organizes the Art Walk, said in an interview June 8. Korb noted that people “can visit the retail shops first, maybe hit up the wine tasting that happens every Art Walk at Now You’re Cooking, get dinner, and then really enjoy the arts scene in Bath.”

The concert series is held every Friday evening. The Bath Municipal Band plays June 16, 23 and 30, followed by the Bath Swing Band June 30, Cilantro July 7, Cul de Sax July 14, the Nor’easters Barbershop Chorus July 21, Maine Pops Concert July 28, the Merrymeeting Community Band Aug. 4, the Volunteers Jazz Band Aug. 11, and the Bath Municipal Band Aug. 18 and 25.

The Waterfront Park Concert Series is held Saturdays at 6 p.m. Strangely Possibles plays July 8, followed by Pan Fried Steele July 15, the Big Chip Trio July 22, the DuPont Brothers July 29, Cold Chocolate Aug. 5, Papa Tim & Friends Aug. 12, the Downeast Soul Coalition Aug. 19, and Alison Freeman Aug. 26.

