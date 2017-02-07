Bath Golf Club promises changes under new management

BATH — The 85-year-old Bath Golf Club announced plans for changes after a partner in the club was removed late last year.

There were eight local investors at the 387 Whiskeag Road club, but Bath-based Harris Golf – which was also the managing partner – was removed from co-ownership Dec. 7, 2016, General Manager Sean McCarthy said in an interview Feb. 3.

Harris now has no ownership interest, management capacity or affiliation with the club, McCarthy said.

He declined to discuss why Harris was removed.

Laurel Harris of Harris Golf said in an interview Feb. 3 that her company’s interest was “bought out” by the other partners.

“They approached us and wanted to own the whole property, and we negotiated a deal,” Harris said.

Jason Marco and Shawn Arsenault purchased the 117-acre club in 2006 from Harris Golf. The club defaulted on its mortgage in 2010.

Harris Golf bought the club back in 2012 for a reported $1.4 million.

“Ownership groups have come and gone, but things are shaping up differently this time,” the club stated in a Jan. 15 press release announcing the change in ownership.

The Wayne Stiles-designed golf course has “a renewed focus on consistency and quality,” and the venue’s clubhouse is also undergoing improvements, the statement said.

“We are engaging our customers and members like never before,” Media Manager Ryan Atwood said in the press release. “Beyond the basic cosmetic improvements, we are excited to announce the opening of the Ship City Brew Pub. We will open early this year for golfers and the public. Big TVs, pool tables, a beautiful new rustic bar with a fresh menu.”

“We have a renewed drive to be community-oriented, and everything we give we always receive back tenfold,” McCarthy added. “We are incredibly lucky to have the support of everyone here and we are going to remain focused on better serving our customers and our community.”

Email info@thebathgolfclub.com, log onto skipworkplaygolf.com or call 442-8411 for more information.

Alex Lear can be reached at 781-3661 ext. 113 or alear@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @learics.