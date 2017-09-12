Bath gets grant for bicycle 'pump' track

BATH — The city is receiving one of two BikeMaine grants from the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, the organization announced Monday.

Bath will receive about $2,700 for a “pump” track in a vacant lot between the Bath Skatepark and Bath Middle School.

“A ‘pump’ track is a small, looping course of banked turns and other features, designed to be ridden without pedaling,” the coalition explained. “Instead, riders gain momentum by ‘pumping; with up and down movements on the bicycle. The track will be equipped with 30 high-quality bicycles and helmets, as well as tools and supplies for maintenance.”

The Washington County Council of Governments also received a grant in the second year of BikeMaine funding.