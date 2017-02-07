Bath council vacancy draws 1 candidate

BATH — A special election later this month to fill the seat left vacant on the City Council after the death of Leverett “Tink” Mitchell has attracted only one candidate.

Aaron Park of Pak Street was the only person to submit nomination papers by the Feb. 6 deadline, City Clerk Mary White reported.

The election is Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Mitchell, who died Dec. 30 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, was elected to represent Ward 7 in 2012, filling a vacancy created by the death of Councilor Ruthe Pagurko. He was re-elected in 2013 and 2016.

Presuming he is elected, Park will serve the remainder of Mitchell’s term, through 2019. He has served on the Bath Forestry and Solid Waste committees, and as a corporator of Patten Free Library.